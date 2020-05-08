Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 379,265 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

