Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,182 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $59,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.25. 2,548,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

