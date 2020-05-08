Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,643.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,600 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $190,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $24.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $535.94. The stock had a trading volume of 944,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.96 and its 200-day moving average is $551.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

