Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $129.65 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CME Group worth $129,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in CME Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 66,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

CME stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,300. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.06. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

