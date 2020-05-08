Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $41,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.12. 1,014,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,201. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

