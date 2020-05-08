Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Cfra

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cfra from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 47,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

