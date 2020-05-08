Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 296.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 445.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.26.

VMC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. 1,219,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.36. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

