Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKCMF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $58.30 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

