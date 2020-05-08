Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Raised to $4.00 at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -5.90.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 151.98%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

