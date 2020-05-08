Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

