Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

