Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,138,391 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $182,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.