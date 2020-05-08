WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.72. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

