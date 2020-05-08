Washington Trust Bank Purchases 2,579 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

