Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 3.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.19% of Waters worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.98. 454,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

