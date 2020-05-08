Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 566.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 199.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $185.98 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

