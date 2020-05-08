Waves Community Token (WCT) One Day Volume Hits $348.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $342,689.97 and $348.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02146934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00173363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.