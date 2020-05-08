Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,927.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.