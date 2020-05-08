Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

