Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

WING stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

