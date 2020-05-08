Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ: KTOV):

5/8/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

5/7/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2020 – KITOV PHARMA LT/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KTOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 76,335,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,703. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.00.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

