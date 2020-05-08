Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,066 ($14.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/24/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 920 ($12.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,430 ($18.81).

4/7/2020 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

3/23/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/20/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/20/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,089.50 ($14.33). 1,054,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,381.64. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, for a total transaction of £539.28 ($709.39). Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of £801.06 ($1,053.75). Insiders have bought 176 shares of company stock valued at $187,912 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

