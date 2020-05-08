Weingarten Realty Investors to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.