Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $190.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 944,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.70. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

