Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,731 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $63,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,194,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.