Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 4,919,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

