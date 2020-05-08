Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendys by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

