Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,830 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 18,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,519,000 after buying an additional 794,726 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.