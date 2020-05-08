Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

