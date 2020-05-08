Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,859,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

