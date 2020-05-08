WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.03. 36,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saturna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

