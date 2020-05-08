Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NYSE:WHR opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.