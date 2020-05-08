William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

WBT opened at $5.28 on Friday. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $707.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

