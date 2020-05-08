William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WWD. CSFB cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,804. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

