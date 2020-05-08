William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

American International Group stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

