William Blair Initiates Coverage on Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $51.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

