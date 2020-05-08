Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.26.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $8,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

