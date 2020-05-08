Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

WPP opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 143,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 3,988.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 12,561.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

