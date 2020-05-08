Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. 493,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,761. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

