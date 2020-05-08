Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $963.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

