Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 832,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.