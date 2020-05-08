XMax Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 21% against the US dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $1.31 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, FCoin, DDEX and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,213,721,623 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Graviex, OTCBTC, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, DDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.