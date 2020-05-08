XOMA Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of XOMA in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

