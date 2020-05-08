Xylem Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,655. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.