Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

YARIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

