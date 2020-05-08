Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 966.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 791,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

