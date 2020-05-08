Yelp’s (YELP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,264,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading increased its position in shares of Yelp by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 48,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,336,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,342 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

