Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Saturday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $29.30. 59,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,596. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

