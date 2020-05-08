Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

