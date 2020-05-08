Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.08). Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

